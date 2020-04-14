DEED: 14% of Minnesota’s labor force unemployed

(KEYC) — Fourteen percent of Minnesota’s labor force is temporarily out of a job, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The agency says it has received twice as many unemployment applications in the last month than in all of 2019.
Approximately 219,000 Minnesotans applied for unemployment benefits last year, and in the last 30 days, more than 451,000 people have applied.
“The scope and scale of this is stunning, of course. Those aren’t just numbers, those are real people who are either completely out of work, or working much less than they did before," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove explained. "And it’s why our U.I. team is working around the clock to get those benefits out to deserving Minnesotans, and that includes that extra $600 per week top-off payment that came from through federal government.”
Grove says, of the applicants, 45% are men and 55% are women.
He also says more than 25% of Minnesota’s African American workforce has applied for unemployment, compared to white Minnesotans in the workforce, of which 12% have applied.
Grove added that self-employed Minnesotans should continue to apply for benefits, even though the current rules will exclude them for receiving checks. Having their information in the state’s system will ensure they will get their benefits as soon as possible, once the state adjusts its benefit requirements.
