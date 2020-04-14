EMS workers adapt to COVID-19

“If we don’t think it’s a [COVID-19] threat, the call will more or less proceed as normal, they’ll still have their mask on, they’ll still take their PPE, but if there is a risk factor then we’re going to really limit the number of people who are accessing that patient. On the backside of that as well where in the past we may have taken family members along to the hospital with a patient, that’s probably not going to be the case more often than not,” says Mark Griffith, Executive Director of South Central Minnesota EMS System (SCEMS).