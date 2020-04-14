EMS workers adapt to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Front line workers are continuing to make changes in order to keep themselves and those they come in contact with safe during this pandemic.
South Central Minnesota EMS says the number one thing people can do to help first responders right now is, to be honest about possible COVID-19 symptoms. That means either notifying dispatch when dialing 9-1-1 or telling first responders immediately when they arrive on the scene. That’s in addition to a number of changes first responders are making to ultimately limit exposure.
“If we don’t think it’s a [COVID-19] threat, the call will more or less proceed as normal, they’ll still have their mask on, they’ll still take their PPE, but if there is a risk factor then we’re going to really limit the number of people who are accessing that patient. On the backside of that as well where in the past we may have taken family members along to the hospital with a patient, that’s probably not going to be the case more often than not,” says Mark Griffith, Executive Director of South Central Minnesota EMS System (SCEMS).
Griffith says the entire EMS community is prepared to continue adapting to this new challenge.
This is a tough enough job when we don’t have a pandemic and these folks have risen to the challenge, they have rolled with every punch that has been thrown at them over the last month and they stand ready across the 9 counties and we could not be prouder of them," says Griffith.
Griffith says the entire EMS community is thankful for all the support, and he says even a simple thank you card to your local EMS goes a long way.
