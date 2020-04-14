Gibbon nurse volunteers to assist with pandemic in New York

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Gibbon woman and registered nurse at an area hospital has volunteered to travel to Brooklyn, New York to assist with treating patients.
Megan Hillmann has experience working in intensive care units for seven years and has volunteered her knowledge and skills to assist with treating patients afflicted with COVID-19.
She reached out to a volunteer recruitment company after she felt compelled to help patients on the east coast.
“I just feel that I have a calling to go and help where the crisis is happening right now. I’ve been thinking about it and I’ve been looking into it for over a month now and I just really felt a calling to go there,” says Hillmann.
Hillmann leaves for Brooklyn tomorrow and expects to stay for about two weeks.
She’ll return to her current job in Minnesota later this month.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.