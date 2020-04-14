Hy-Vee offers free full-service at gas pump

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee Offers Free Full-Service Fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across the region. The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.
Customers just need to push the “Fuel Help” button on the pump or call a number displayed on each pump and someone will come out to help while customers stay in their vehicles. Items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customers using the service.
As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.
