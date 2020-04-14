Local restaurant gets creative with promotions by offering homemade hand sanitizer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coronavirus pandemic forcing many local restaurants to get creative with their promotions. That includes the owners of River City Eatery in Windom, now busy making a product that’s in high demand right now.
Over the last few weeks, the business has made a number of changes, including adapting to a grocery store type model. They’ve also started a whole new line of production, making hand sanitizer to help promote the smoked meats they already have on the menu.
“Just trying to change our concept a little bit with the times right now so you get a free bottle of 4 oz, we put them in these cute little chef bottles so they almost look like a little barbecue sauce bottle that goes with all of the smoked meat,” says Mari Harries, owner of River City Eatery in Windom.
River City Eatery is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Customers can also just buy the homemade sanitizer for $3.99 on their website. Visit www.rivercityeatery.com to learn more.
