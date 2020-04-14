Mankato Playhouse teams up with United Way for benefit performance

“We reached out to several of our performers who have either been part of a Mankato Playhouse production or that we have worked with in the past to see if they would be interested in volunteering to be a part of a benefit show to help fight COVID-19. We received an overwhelming positive response from all of them. With the amount of people who wanted to be part of the show, we had to limit to 20 performers or this would have easily been a three-hour show rather than the projected hour and a half. “To keep social distancing, we asked all performers to record their performance from their homes and send to us for the show. To make this an even more fun and interactive show, the audience is able to vote for their favorite performance (American Idol-style).