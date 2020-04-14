Mankato Playhouse teams up with United Way for benefit performance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way, in partnership with the Mankato Playhouse, announced Tuesday that if the audience can’t come to the show, the show will come to audiences.
Due to the coronavirus and Gov. Tim Walz’ Stay at Home Executive Order, the Mankato Playhouse will be streaming its “Community Cabaret” benefit show live on its Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
Donations made during the benefit show will go toward the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, an initiative between the Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation to address the needs of regional nonprofits.
The family-friendly show will be hosted by Mankato Playhouse co-founder David Holmes and board president and actor Matthew Atwood, in addition to featuring performers from the greater Mankato area and beyond.
A joint statement by Holmes and Atwood read the following:
“Since opening our theater in September 2019, we have received an amazing response of support from our community. In this time of need, we want to show our support in return. When we learned about the Community Response Fund to support those affected by COVID-19, we realized it fit perfectly with what we wanted to do. As a nonprofit, we rely on both physical and financial support from the community to keep our theater running - but during this difficult time, we felt the community needed our support in return. That’s why we are giving 100 percent of the donations we receive from the event to the Community Response Fund.
“We reached out to several of our performers who have either been part of a Mankato Playhouse production or that we have worked with in the past to see if they would be interested in volunteering to be a part of a benefit show to help fight COVID-19. We received an overwhelming positive response from all of them. With the amount of people who wanted to be part of the show, we had to limit to 20 performers or this would have easily been a three-hour show rather than the projected hour and a half. “To keep social distancing, we asked all performers to record their performance from their homes and send to us for the show. To make this an even more fun and interactive show, the audience is able to vote for their favorite performance (American Idol-style).
“We look forward to joining together to support this amazing community that has helped our new, nonprofit dinner theatre become such a success.”
For additional information, visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way COVID-19 Response Fund website, Mankato Area Foundation website and Mankato Playhouse’s website and Facebook page.
