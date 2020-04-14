MDH: 79 total deaths from COVID-19; total of 1,695 confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports seven additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 79. There have been a total of 1,695 positive cases, and 909 of those have recovered.
As of Tuesday, 177 people are currently hospitalized, with 76 of them in the ICU. 405 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 65, while the average age of those dying is 87.
The total number of tests conducted is 39,241.
Updated April 14, 2020
- Total positive: 1,695
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 909
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 39,241
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 9,480
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 29,761
- Deaths: 79
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 405
- Hospitalized as of today: 177
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 75
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 49 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 1,899 positive cases, with 790 recovering.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.