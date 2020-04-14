Meals on Wheels preparing for increase in clients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lutheran Social Services Meals on Wheels in Mankato prepares to serve even more people in need during this time.
The LSS program sent out 1,100 meals last week in Mankato, that includes extras to each person in case the pandemic causes their kitchen to close. They have also been building capacity to make sure they can reach others that are in need.
“It took a little bit of putting things together, but we got it and are also sending out 14 meals per client that we have just in case something would happen and we couldn’t open our kitchen. And now we are ready to if there are others out there in the community that knows of someone or they are also in need of meals we are ready to take on extra clients,” says Jodi Zeitz, LSS Meals Coordinator.
Zeitz says they are in need of monetary donations to help offset the extra costs. They are also looking for donations of masks for their cooks and drivers.
If you’d like to help in any way, visit www.lssmn.org
