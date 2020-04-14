MDA seeks comment from certified organic farmers

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture mailed a survey this month to the state’s organic farms asking for their opinion about the organic farming market.
Included in the survey are nearly 30 questions asking about profitability, production costs, challenges and more.
The goal is that responses to the survey will help the department focus on programs and resources that will help the growers and their market.
If you are a certified organic grower and didn’t receive a survey, contact MDA Organic Agriculture Specialist Cassie Dahl at 651-201-6134 to request a copy.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.