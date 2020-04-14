New Ulm woman celebrates her 112th birthday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s oldest living person turned 112 years old today and residents of New Ulm came together to make her day special.
Erna Zahn is celebrating 112 long years of life, albeit from the safety of her residence at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
While visitation isn't allowed at Oak Hills, the community still came to her to make it a special day.
“She kept saying ‘oh my, oh my.’ She just couldn’t believe it. One of the trucks had her name in tape really big and then 'one hundred twelve with a great big heart and there were banners and posters. It was just amazing,” says Cindee Krzmarzick, the life enrichment manager at Oak Hills Living Center.
Erna is a lifelong lover of horses, whom she rode starting at an early age, and last year, family, friends family and staff surprised her with a special visit.
“I was wheeling her out to the horse and she saw the horses and said ‘where’s the saddle?’ She wanted to ride at 111,” says Krzmarzick.
Today's celebration may have not been as busy as last year's celebration, but it was equally as special.
“People started coming through again just because they wanted to wave to her. By the end, some of the staff were coming outside to go to her window. She was blowing kisses to everyone and thanking them for the birthday wishes,” says Krzmarzick.
To protect residents’ safety, visitors and even family aren’t allowed to enter the building but staff are doing all they can to help them during these unprecedented times.
“It’s a challenge not for just Erna but for the other 75 residents that are in confinement. They’re actually quarantined to their rooms. The activity staff is doing a lot of one-to-one visits. We take our portable piano in and we play to them, I take my guitar in and I sing to them. We’re just doing ou best to visit with them and keep them happy that way,” says Krzmarzick.
At 112, Erna stands behind her secret to a long life, and from the sounds of it, it’s something a lot of people could get behind.
"Fortunate for Erna she loves to sleep. She eats her breakfast and that's what she claims has helped her to live this long is that she eats her breakfast."
And perhaps her sense of humor as well.
“Erna would come to social hour every Friday and she’d always have a glass of red wine. Of course, we can’ do that anymore, but up until COVID-19 she was still coming to social hour every Friday having her glass of red wine and I loved asking her if she wanted a second glass because she would usually come up with something like ' see that lampshade over there? it could end up on my head if I have another glass of wine,'” says Krzmarzick.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.