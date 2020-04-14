New Ulm woman celebrates 112th birthday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Erna Zahn of New Ulm celebrated a big birthday, turning 112-years-old on Tuesday.
This year her birthday will undoubtedly look a little different than her celebration last year, which featured visits from family and friends and even a horse.
The New Ulm Police Department even extending their well wishes to Erna on Facebook this morning, saying she is the oldest living person in Minnesota and that they love that she is a resident of New Ulm.
When asked last year about what her key to longevity was, she simply said “I eat my breakfast.”
A big happy birthday to you Erna.
