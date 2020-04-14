23 people charged in Minnesota for violating stay-at-home order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 23 people have been charged with violating Minnesota’s stay-at-home order.
In many cases, law enforcement officers added the misdemeanor charge as a secondary offense to another crime. Violating an emergency order is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.
The orders issued by Governor Tim Walz told Minnesotans to stay home except to buy food and other limited reasons.
Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have encouraged education over enforcement of the order.
