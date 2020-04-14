Update on Fairmont Area Schools distant learning

Fairmont, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s week three for Fairmont students and teachers partaking in distant learning.
Fairmont has one of the larger elementary populations in the state with around 1,000 students.
Those students have been learning from home with take home materials and teacher, parent communication.
“That communication has been going well. We have a great support staff that’s also aiding in making sure our students have that communication. One of the unique things that we have done is we set up some homework hot lines for all of our students as well as our students still learning the English language,” said Fairmont Elementary Co-Principal Andrew Traetow.
5th through 12th graders have been learning via online activities. Fairmont plans to also transition 4th graders into e-learning as well.
