Economists predict massive damage to agriculture industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Experts in the agriculture industry estimate the coronavirus pandemic will cause billions of dollars in damage to the state’s crop and livestock industries.
In a report released today, the economists say the ethanol industry will see $2 and a half billion in losses due to lower fuel demand and the state’s hog industry will see $2.1 billion in losses.
Damage to corn is estimated at $788 million, soybeans at $213 million and cattle $34 million.
They note the numbers will change as the pandemic evolves.
