Economists predict massive damage to agriculture industry

Economists predict massive damage to agriculture industry
By Benjamin Broze | April 15, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:56 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Experts in the agriculture industry estimate the coronavirus pandemic will cause billions of dollars in damage to the state’s crop and livestock industries.

In a report released today, the economists say the ethanol industry will see $2 and a half billion in losses due to lower fuel demand and the state’s hog industry will see $2.1 billion in losses.

Damage to corn is estimated at $788 million, soybeans at $213 million and cattle $34 million.

They note the numbers will change as the pandemic evolves.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.