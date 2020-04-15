Mankato artist designs billboard for Hennepin Theater Trust

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hennepin Theater Trust chooses a local artist to bring a positive message to those who are working on the front lines during this pandemic.
Dana Sikkila was one of 11 artists chosen to design a billboard piece meant to inspire happiness during this time.
Sikkila’s is known to be positive and uplifting. Her piece features a puppy and a bee to represent the idea of teamwork and companionship.
“I use my dog, MJ or Murphy, in my work and I knew I wanted to include him. Just cause I know when I see that familiar face of a pet or a dog it’s just something that brings myself and a lot of other people joy. So I wanted to give that to the people that are still out there going to work and being on the highway and you know, keeping us going,” says Sikkila.
Sikkila’s piece, along with ten others, will rotate through on digital billboards placed in Ramsey and Hennepin counties. Those billboards will be up until May 31.
