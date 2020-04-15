Minnesota DNR cancels 2020 egg take

“It’s not the worst thing int he world that could happen. A lot of natural for example walleye populations if you have a weak year class often times the next year is way better than average. A lot of that depends on the weather every year, including our fry stockings, if the year comes off right where the water is warming up nicely, the food out there in terms of plankton is starting to grow, they take off and do great. If you get a bunch of cold fronts or something then they don’t do so good,” Brad Parsons, fisheries chief for the Minnesota DNR.