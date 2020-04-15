Minnesota DNR cancels 2020 egg take

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has decided to cancel its 2020 egg take operations due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The DNR collects eggs each spring to hatch, raise and then release either as fry or fingerlings to stock Minnesota waters.
The task typically requires 6 to 8 people working in close proximity, which is why the DNR suspended the operation for this year, but officials say missing one year isn’t expected to cause long-term harm to the fish population in any body of water.
“It’s not the worst thing int he world that could happen. A lot of natural for example walleye populations if you have a weak year class often times the next year is way better than average. A lot of that depends on the weather every year, including our fry stockings, if the year comes off right where the water is warming up nicely, the food out there in terms of plankton is starting to grow, they take off and do great. If you get a bunch of cold fronts or something then they don’t do so good,” Brad Parsons, fisheries chief for the Minnesota DNR.
The Minnesota DNR is still stocking catchable-size trout coming out of the hatcheries since that only requires one person.
