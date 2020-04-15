MnDOT seeks input on Highway 14 and Highland Avenue intersection

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation seeks input on the Highway 14 and Highland Avenue intersection in New Ulm.
They want the public’s feedback to help identify potential improvements to safety and mobility.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, MnDOT has set up an interactive mapping tool, where feedback can be submitted online. Users can also review and respond to input provided by others. You can access the online tool through May 1. MnDOT hopes to have a project plan finalized by this Fall.
