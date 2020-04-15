NASA will pay $30K for winning mini lunar payload designs

(Gray News) – The folks at NASA are thinking small these days.
The space agency has announced its latest competition: “Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload.”
NASA will pay up to $30,000 for winning scientific instruments that are about the size of a bar of soap - no more than 3.9 inches by 3.9 inches by 1.9 inches and weighing less than a pound.
“These new lunar micro-rovers will be launching over the next several years to gather information about and conduct scientific research on the lunar surface,” the competition guidelines say.
“Smaller payloads are game-changing,” according to Sabah Bux, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory technologist. “They will allow us to develop technologies to do more prospecting and science on smaller, more mobile platforms.”
Participants can win a share of $160,000 in prizes across several categories.
Proposals are due in early June. Winners will be announced mid-July.
