Severe Weather Awareness Week prompts conversation surrounding preparation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Historically, the later parts of Spring is when tornado season begins to ramp up in Southern Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota is no stranger to devastating loss as a result of severe weather.
One being the 1998 tornado that ripped through the town of St. Peter.
Another, just two years ago when a tornado storm hit many parts of the region including Kamp Dels.
Officials involved with these disasters share a common denominator in their reflection: an enhancement in communication.
“The tornado, and events like floods and tornadoes and now COVID-19 change our culture, change how we work together, change how we do things,” city administrator in St. Peter, Todd Prafke said.
There is no question communities can overcome potential and inevitable damage.
“It really is, at least from my perspective, a story about Minnesota. That’s just what we do in Minnesota, we help each other. And so, when you’re down there will be somebody there to help you,” Prafke said.
“It’s amazing how you can get through something like that where people come together and they lend a hand,” operations manager at Kamp Dels, Grant Pope said.
But, the importance of preparing can’t be overlooked.
“Folks in St. Peter can sure tell ya, it’s something to be taken very seriously and that practice is worthwhile,” Prafke said.
“We’ve owned and operated our family business since 1955 and we’ve never had a tornado that came through like it did, and so for us severe weather comes and I think people think in general that tornadoes hit but they don't hit me, but when it does happen it does open your eyes to the fact that every storm that comes through you need to take seriously,” Pope said.
The big question to ask yourself is: Where do you go? City drills can be a good time to consider that.
“I know my family, we ask ‘where do you go?’ We see lots of people that continue to shop and do as they were doing before, we don’t, we ask where do you go,” Prafke said.
The Department of Homeland Security says you should:
- Identify and practice going to a safe shelter, while following the latest social and physical-distancing and other health safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- A safe shelter would be a room built using FEMA criteria or a storm shelter built to ICC 500 standards. The next best protection is a small, interior, windowless room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
- If you must go to a community or group shelter during severe weather, take hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to clean, disinfect, deodorize and remove allergens from surfaces.
With that, communities are gearing up for storm preparation with Thursday’s, April 16th, annual statewide Tornado Drill Day.
At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., a simulated tornado warning message will appear on television and radio platforms while sirens will sound in local cities and communities.
