Unemployment benefits extended by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development implemented a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits for eligible applications Wednesday.
The extension is the second of three CARES Act programs which the department implemented to assist those affected by COVID-19.
According to the department, 8,000 people have exhausted or will soon exhaust their Minnesota unemployment insurance benefits.
Individuals are eligible for an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance in addition to 600 dollar compensation payments implemented last week.
Individuals who have exhausted their unemployment benefits and believe they are eligible for extended benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) should login to their online account at uimn.org for additional details.
