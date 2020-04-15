VINE offering free virtual presentations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The COVID-19 outbreak forced VINE Adult Community Center to temporarily close and the organization has moved its exercise classes online. Now it’s also offering educational programs online.
The programs cover a wide range of topics and allow those listening in to submit questions in real-time to the presenters. The presentations are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays now through May 22. Tomorrow’s presentation covers the Cleveland Museum of Art while Friday’s features the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. All of VINE’s virtual classes are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.