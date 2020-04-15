Walz stands by goal of 40,000 coronavirus tests per month

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the growing capacity of the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota to provide a new type of COVID-19 testing provides a reason to believe that the state will soon be able to test up to 40,000 people per month.
The Democratic governor on Wednesday defended that ambitious goal, saying it’s a crucial condition for safely restarting the state’s economy.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm agrees that it’s an achievable goal.
Eight more Minnesota residents have died of COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 87, while 114 new confirmed cases pushed the state’s total above 1,800.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 40,242 total approximate tests completed by 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
