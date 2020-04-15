With pair of 1st-round picks, Vikings face pressing CB need

(AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have not entered the NFL draft with this many immediate needs on defense since the arrival of coach Mike Zimmer in 2014.
The list starts at cornerback.
Their top three players at that position last season, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, have all joined other teams. Trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo left the Vikings with big hole at wide receiver, too.
On the bright side for general manager Rick Spielman and his staff, Diggs fetched three extra picks for this year from the Bills. That includes a first-rounder, the 22nd overall selection.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.