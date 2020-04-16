Drummers Garden Center manufactures hand sanitizer, donates to local PPE drives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers Garden Center is making hand sanitizer with a formula approved by the World Health Organization to help curtail a shortage for health care workers.
Drummers manufactures it in Waseca and the public can help with this critical need by purchasing a one or five-gallon container.
For every ten gallons purchased, they will add one more gallon and deliver your purchase and the donation to PPE sites.
“United Way put out a thing with GMG (Greater Mankato Growth) that they’re looking for supplies to be stockpiled down at the Civic Center and we are manufacturing hand sanitizer. Every customer that wants to call in and make a donation to that stockpile, we would add more to it,” said Mike Drummer.
That hand sanitizer can be picked up at Drummers or they can deliver it.
