Former Maverick highlights DII Track and Field Hall of Fame Class

(KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Maverick track and field athlete will soon be inducted into the United States Track & Field/Cross County Coaches Association (USTFCCA) NCAA Division II Track & Field Hall of Fame.
During his time at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Chris Reed won two NCAA Outdoor Shot Put Championships, in addition to being twice runner-up. His other track and field accolades include 13 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships and earned 11 All-American honors between indoor and outdoor track and field.
The Omaha, Nebraska, native also etched his name into the NCAA DII record books by recording the second furthest indoor shot put throw (20.07 meters) and the third furthest outdoor shot put throw (19.99 meters).
Not only was Reed a standout track and field athlete, but he was also a member of the Mavericks football team. He was named an All-American for his performances during the 2014 football season, in which he helped lead the team to the NCAA DII National Championship game against Colorado State-Pueblo.
After playing in his last season for the Mavericks in 2014, Reed signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in the summer of 2015. He joined the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and appeared in five games, including one start, for the team before being claimed off waivers in December 2019 by the Carolina Panthers, where he appeared three games.
On Feb. 26, the Panthers announced that they picked up Reed’s option for the 2020 season, according to Sports Illustrated.
Chris Reed joins Jim Dilling, a former national champion in high jumping, as the only former Mavericks inducted into the USTFCCA Hall of Fame.
