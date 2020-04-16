Mankato Area Public Schools announces trio of elementary principal changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Public School District announced Thursday the top two candidates to fill principal vacancies at Mankato elementary schools.
Brian Grensteiner has emerged as the top candidate to become the principal at Franklin Elementary School, while Mollie Meyer is the top candidate to lead Hoover Elementary School into the future.
Grensteiner currently serves as the PreK-8th grade principal at Tri-City United Public Schools. He also previously taught at the New Prague Area School District.
A graduate of St. Mary’s University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Grensteiner will be replacing Travis Olson, who was announced as MAPS’ next director of teaching and learning on Feb. 11.
Meyer also currently serving students in the Tri-City United Public School District, where she is the K-6th grade principal.
Her previous teaching experiences include St. Peter Public Schools, where she served as an educator and teacher on special assignment, Mankato Area Public Schools and Minnesota State University, Mankato.
She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in elementary education from the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities and an education specialist degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Meyer will be replacing Dan Kamphoff, who will become the principal at Rosa Parks Elementary School.
A school district spokesperson said that the school board will formally act on their appointments on Monday, April 20, with both Grensteiner and Meyer expected to begin elementary principal duties on July 1.
