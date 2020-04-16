Mankato high schools team up to recognize 2020 senior class with lawn signs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The graduating class of 2020 includes 650 high school seniors in Mankato who will end their secondary-school careers in nontraditional fashion.
That’s where parents within the community come in.
“Trying to be very understanding of everyone’s situation right now, it’s just something that we feel like give those kids the boost that they need right now just to keep going because we’re thinking of them,” explained Molly Augustin, a parent to a Mankato East High School student.
Mankato East, along with Mankato West and Central High School, are in the fundraising stages of the initiative to bring signage to the front lawns of all the graduating seniors, while Loyola is ahead of the game and has their signs on display.
So far, $2,500 has been raised in an overall $6,500 goal.
“It’s a challenging time for businesses, so rather than asking for big donations from few, we’re asking for small donations from many,” Mankato West teacher and Mankato East parent Kim Hermer said.
Donating is simple, there is a Venmo account set up called “kherme1” as well as the option to mail-in a check to the respective school.
And those leading the effort are in talks with public officials to plan the distribution process once the money is raised to ensure proper social-distancing protocols are maintained.
All in efforts to shine a light on the graduating seniors and help create a valuable memory.
“All of the excitement in the spring that happens as the seniors start to transition to students who have graduated, and they become a different person and it’s a really, really fun transition. I’ve taught seniors at Mankato West for about 15 years,” Hermer said.
If you see a sign, you’re encouraged to honk or wave to show your acknowledgment.
