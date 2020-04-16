MDH: 94 total deaths tied COVID-19; 103 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports seven additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 94. There have been a total of 1,912 positive cases, and 1,020 of those have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of Thursday, 213 people are currently hospitalized, with 103 of them in the ICU. 475 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 65, while the average age of those dying is 87.
The total number of tests conducted is 41,675.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 60 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 2,141 positive cases, with 987 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 20, 675.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
