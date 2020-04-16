7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
Thursday’s announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.
The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.”
Altogether, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country’s population.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to say whether she was asked to join with other Midwest governors in coordinating the reopening of their state economies.
The governors of seven Midwestern states announced Thursday they had agreed to work together to restart their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Midwest agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.
Five of the governors are Democrats and two are Republicans.
Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett says she will continue to have conversations with other governors but didn’t respond when asked if she was asked to join the Midwest group.
