National Child Abuse Prevention Month spreads awareness during quarantine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids count on adults to protect them no matter what, but that care is especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Child abuse covers everything from physical, emotional, and sexual abuse along with neglect and during a month where distance learning and social distancing has kids spending a lot of time at home, many cases of abuse aren’t getting reported.
"With the social isolation, the kids aren’t around mandated reporters they’re not in schools they’re not out in public so there’s less of a chance abuse will be reported. It’s an area of concern. Once we get the economy back up and going, what are we going to see what have we been missing out on and what is the long term effect of something like this, says Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott.
McDermott says right now it’s more important than ever to check in on youth to see how they’re doing. To resources on how to report potential abuse, visit www.blueearthcountymn.gov
