North Mankato Port Authority assisting small businesses with micro loan program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato and the city’s Port Authority has approved a COVID-19 loan program to assist small businesses with paying rent, utilities and other monthly expenses.
"It's like a micro-loan program so it's $12,500. The regular revolving loans were $300,000 which were usually tied to business, purchasing property, expansion and job creation," explained City of North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann. "This is just helping with their monthly operations for the next two or three months."
The city's Port Authority usually loans funds out in large increments to attract business or industry to the area.
They have now chosen to use those funds for micro-loans for immediate use for existing small businesses in town.
“We did have a pool of funds in our port authority account that we were, fortunately, able to use,” said Community Development Director Mike Fischer. “We just hope we can help some of these businesses out during these times.”
The city's response came after talking to most small businesses around town and learning what their current struggles are.
"What we learned is while there are Federal and State programs available to them, some of the programs are out of money and some of the businesses are not eligible for those funds so they were looking for additional sources of money to help them along," said Fischer.
For more information on the loan program, visit this link.
