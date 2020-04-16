Residents invited to virtually attend North Mankato city meetings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato joins other cities in virtually holding Port Authority and City Council meetings.
Members of the public are still able to have their voices heard and listen in.
Those interested can call into a conference call to listen to both meetings over the phone.
The number to call is 507-214-0517 and the code to enter is 965994.
Residents are also still able to make public comments.
Those interested can do so by emailing city clerk April Van Genderen ahead of time at aprilv@northmankato.com.
A Port Authority meeting is scheduled for April 20th at 6:30 p.m. followed by a City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m.
“We certainly always encourage citizens and residents to call and speak with us so that the council knows what is on people’s minds," Genderen said.
