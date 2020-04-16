Ries hoping to play softball in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Aussie Peppers of Minnesota won’t be competing in the NPF this season due to travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Director Rob Clark tells us what that may mean for pitcher Coley Ries and takes a look back at the Eagle Lake native’s pro career.
Softball has taken Coley Ries all over at this point in the 26-year-old’s professional career.
After winning a Division II national title with the MSU Mavericks in 2017, Ries joined the NPF’s Texas Charge before signing with the Chicago Bandits in 2018.
Ries returned home this past season in a trade that sent the pitcher to the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota after Mankato managed to bring an NPF squad to our area.
“The biggest change and growth that comes with playing professionally is the different mindset that I have to have going into it,” said Ries.
All the accolades earned at the youth, high school, collegiate and pro levels of softball are a byproduct of the righthander's passion for growing the game.
“You’re doing it for the love of playing. You aren’t making a ton of money off of it. It’s a short season, but you’re getting the opportunity to play and also the biggest piece for me is the chance to be a role model for these girls. Going through that autograph line never gets old, and I would do that every day for the rest of my life if I could,” Ries added.
Like many pro athletes right now, that aspect of the game is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the Peppers unable to play in the NPF this season, Ries isn’t sure what this summer may look like.
“It just puts you in another uncertain situation. We’re all dealing with it right now in life. Something like softball may sound small to some people, but it’s obviously a huge part of my life. It’s created a lot of confusion, but hopefully 2021 we can be back here. That’s what I have my sights on, trying to stay positive with it. I think it can be a really good thing with Australia to have another year to prepare for the Olympics,” said Ries.
There are plenty of question marks as to when sports will resume, but Ries is hopeful to be playing softball at some point this summer.
“Really weird time period, and with so much uncertainty, it’s hard to know what to do. You’re kind of in the spot of am I preparing for this summer or 2021. That game plan is very different between the two. Reaching out to teams, seeing if there is any possibility of this summer, if I can find a place to stay in shape, or else my sights are back on 2021,” said Ries.
