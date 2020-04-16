Ries hoping to play softball in 2020

“It just puts you in another uncertain situation. We’re all dealing with it right now in life. Something like softball may sound small to some people, but it’s obviously a huge part of my life. It’s created a lot of confusion, but hopefully 2021 we can be back here. That’s what I have my sights on, trying to stay positive with it. I think it can be a really good thing with Australia to have another year to prepare for the Olympics,” said Ries.