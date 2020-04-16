Spinners Bar & Grill makes renovations during temporary shutdown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Small business owners are scrambling to find ways to get through this time of temporary shutdown. Spinners Bar and Grill in lower North Mankato decided to see the shutdown as an opportunity.
With the whole shut down and the length of the shutdown, we’ve always wanted to do an upgrade to our public spaces, and we thought, you know what, we’ve got the time, let’s just do it," says Sandra Oachs from Spinners Bar and Grill.
Oachs says she is hopeful the renovations will be complete when the governor decides to allow bars and restaurants to reopen. That date is May 4.
