United Way, Mankato Area Foundation award Community Response Fund grants

(KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation announce that they have awarded the fourth round of Community Response Fund grants to two community organizations.
The fourth round of funding awarded $23,000 to the following organizations:
- Community Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) for hotel funds for victims seeking safety from relationship violence; and
- Lutheran Social Services for LSS Meals COVID-19 crisis response project for Mankato’s high-risk elderly.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation report that $92,750 has been awarded to community organizations as of Wednesday, April 15.
Any nonprofit organizations who have questions about how to apply are encouraged to contact Sarah Beiswanger by emailing sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s website, Mankato Area Foundation’s website, or the COVID-19 Community Response Fund webpage for additional information.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation announced the organizations that will receive an emergency grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
The third round of grants totaled to $7,000 and was awarded to the following community organizations:
- Open Door Health Center for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE);
- Lifework Planning Center for technology to work with clients remotely; and
- North Mankato Taylor Library for the Books by Mail program.
With the awarding of these three grants, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has distributed a total of $69,750 to regional tax-exempt organizations since the launch of the fun on March 20.
The CRF will continue to grant funds on a rolling basis.
Seven nonprofit organizations in the greater Mankato area are being awarded a total of $35,000 providing short-term relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A COVID-19 Community Response Fund was established by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation in response to the pandemic.
The grants are awarded on a rolling basis with $62,750 in funding announced as of Thursday.
Services receiving grant support (per Greater Mankato Area United Way):
- Blue Earth County Library to provide learning materials to community families and outreach to individuals who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
- City of Mankato for sanitizing community nonprofits and providing them with cleaning supplies, as well as providing hygiene supplies for nonprofit distribution.
- ECHO Food Shelf for staff overtime, freezer storage, and pallet jack for large quantities of food donations.
- Feeding Every Baby Inc for infant formula, diapers, and other baby supplies.
- Mankato Youth Place to open club all day M–F and provide distance learning.
- MN Council of Churches for support education to refugee families about COVID-19 and distance learning.
- SS Boutique for continued operations and increased response for COVID-19.
The Community Response Fund announces its first round of emergency grants.
The fund was created last week to help organizations through the COVID-19 outbreak.
This round of grants totals more than $27,000 divided up between six different organizations. The organizations include:
- Beyond Brink for emergency temporary housing with supportive services;
- Connections Ministry for the Connections Shelter – COVID plan;
- Feeding Our Communities Partners for hunger relief for food-insecure youth during COVID-19;
- Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center for food shelf funds; and
- Maple River Loaves & Fishes Food Shelf for help with supplies to provide clients with food.
The Community Response Fund plans to continue to grant funds on a rolling basis.
