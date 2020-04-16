Vernon Center man faces criminal sexual conduct charges

April 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:43 PM

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Vernon Center man faces multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct following an alleged incident with a child under the age of 13.

The victim reported the incident last month but told investigators it initially happened about two years ago.

42-year-old Alan Noy is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and asking for oral sex while heavily intoxicated. Noy denies the accusations.

He is charged with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, 2 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sex.

His first court appearance is set for June 4.

