Vernon Center man faces criminal sexual conduct charges

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Vernon Center man faces multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct following an alleged incident with a child under the age of 13.
The victim reported the incident last month but told investigators it initially happened about two years ago.
42-year-old Alan Noy is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and asking for oral sex while heavily intoxicated. Noy denies the accusations.
He is charged with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, 2 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sex.
His first court appearance is set for June 4.
