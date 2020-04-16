Virtual concert series comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center began its virtual Band Together Mankato concert series Thursday, and its opening act is local indie-electronic band Good Night Gold Dust.
Like many bands and musicians, they miss performing live, but they hope to bring the same amount of passion to their virtual performance.
“We’re hoping that the performance tonight will allow people a bit of a break from new, from anxiety, from stress, from worry and that it will give them a place to kind of put all of those emotions. You know people can tune in, they can sort of sync into the songs with us, sync into the emotions of the music with us,” says Colin Scharf of Good Night Gold Dust.
After closing its doors several weeks ago, the event center's been busy assisting with local PPE drive efforts, but it's time to get back to business.
“So we still have a firm hold on that, but we’re also trying to get back to doing what we do and that’s producing events. So we had this idea to come up with the weekly concert series featuring local, regional bands and friends of ours that we’ve worked with before,” says Eric Jones, the co-director of Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The virtual performances are planned every Thursday until the event center can reopen its doors to the public.
“For the foreseeable future, we want to be able to keep doing this. It’s a great way for people to be able to give to the community response fund via the United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation. It’s money that’s going right back into the community and with the concert going on tonight we’ll ask people to donate if they can towards this community," says Jones.
And for Good Night Gold Dust, they're treating it as if the audience is right in front of them.
“When we filmed it we got dressed up, we tuned our guitars and tried to look as professional as possible as we can. Because ultimately we’re still Goodnight Gold Dust and we’re still performing and we’re still playing,” says Scharf.
Band Together Mankato performances can be found on the event centers Facebook page as well as KTV public access television.
