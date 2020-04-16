Walz appoints Donley as judge in First Judicial District

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz recently announced the appointment of Amber Donley as a district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District.
Donley will be filling the vacancy left by the Honorable Timothy J. Looby upon his retirement. She will be chambered in Sibley County.
“Amber Donley is active in her community, has proven leadership experience, and has wide-ranging legal experience that will make her successful in this role,” Walz said. “I want to thank Judge Looby for his years of service to our state and am honored to appoint Ms. Donley as his successor.”
Donley is currently an attorney at Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP, where she practices family law, child protection and general court-appointed work. She has handled municipal and prosecution matters for various municipalities in McLeod and Sibley Counties.
She also serves as the chair of the McLeod/Sibley Early Case Management and Initial Case Management Conference (ICMC) Steering Committee, is a volunteer attorney for Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, a member and past president of the Eighth District Bar Association, a mock trial attorney coach and a member of the Waconia-West Carver Rotary Club.
Donley earned a Bachelor of Art’s Degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and a Juris Doctor Degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul.
