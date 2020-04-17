A call for care workers at senior facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Senior care is an industry that’s feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis across the nation, but its also in dire need of help. St. John’s Circle of Care in Springfield is one of the many senior care facilities hoping to help absorb the sudden wave of unemployment in southern Minnesota due to COVID-19.
“These are people that have cared for our communities and have cared for us and it’s our turn to be there for them,” says Lindsay Beyer, Foundation/Community Relations Director at St. John’s Circle of Care.
But the problem of finding the people to care for those seniors in long term care facilities is nothing new.
“Direct care workers are some of the lowest-paid workers in the nation and to be able to balance the challenge of all the regulations that are required of us and to also provide a loving environment can be difficult so we’ll say this is an everyday issue for long term care facilities, it’s not just something that we face during COVID-19,″ says Beyer
Now the need has become even greater. St. John’s Circle of Care is looking to fill positions in nursing, housekeeping, universal care, along with care attendants, and they want job seekers to know they understand the idea of being a front-line worker might sound intimidating, but they’re doing everything they can to protect each staff member that walks through their doors.
”One or two entrances for our staff to come through, we’re taking their temperatures and a couple of different questions we ask each employee that comes. and if we were to have a case, isolation of a staff member if they have a case and they stay home for the 14 day period and for residents they’re isolated and we follow the CDC guidelines that they recommend,“ says Beyer.
Safety measures that have brought out the best of Springfield and surrounding communities.
”We’ve been very lucky at St. John’s because we’ve had donations of the N95 masks, gowns and handmade masks people have used," says Beyer.
With visitor restrictions still in place, roles have transformed. Staff at St. John’s have become that listening ear that isolated residents need right now more than ever.
“We’re taking the mentality of it’s all hands on deck and we’re always their family but even more now during this time,” says Beyer.
That means keeping things as normal for residents as possible, including BINGO night, which has now gone virtual on each television.
“So we call bingo through this channel and it’s actually been a really fun different way to play, so we have little bells and whenever they have the BINGO they ring the bell and the staff come and help and they page down to me in the chapel and that’s how I know a BINGO has been called,” says Beyer.
An industry just like the game of BINGO, where simple victories are most rewarding.
“Honestly, I’ve worked in this healthcare industry for over 12 years and that’s what gets me up every day and the bonds that we get with them, and their families too. it’s something pretty special,” says Beyer.
For more details on the open positions at St. John’s Circle of Care in Springfield, visit www.sjlhome.com
