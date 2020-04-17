Driveway food donations begin Saturday in Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Lake Crystal is hosting a food drive Saturday, and they’re asking residents to leave donations at the bottom of their driveway.
Cornerstone is partnering with Lake Crystal's Sharing Shelf and tomorrow morning they'll pick up non-perishable items.
Volunteers will pick-up those donations starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow within the immediate city limits.
“We just started to think ‘how can we remove obstacles so that people can be generous,’ and this is one of the ways that we thought of because one thing that’s been obvious in Lake Crystal since this whole pandemic got started and everybody started having to stay home is that this community really is generous,” says pastor Chad Setter of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
Cornerstone and Sharing Shelf hope to make the driveway food donations a reoccurring activity should the need arise.
