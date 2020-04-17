Gov. Tim Walz gives golf courses the go ahead in executive order allowing safe outdoor recreation

(KEYC) — In an Emergency Executive Order, Governor Tim Walz has given the go ahead for golf courses and safe outdoor recreation spots to open.
Effective 5 a.m. Saturday, individuals may engage in an expanded list of outdoor activities that include natural surroundings and open space.
Examples of the acceptable outdoor recreation are: hiking, hunting, fishing, golfing, and picnicking.
Though, the order still encourages individuals to stay close to home and keep a 6-foot distance from people who aren’t from your respective household.
The order also allows for supporting facilities such as bait shops, public and private parks and trails, shooting ranges and more, to remain or reopen.
“Don’t travel all over the state, don’t travel up North, down and crowd rural hospital situations and get out there and make the case where they don’t have enough bed or ventilators, but get to a place where you can distance, get to a course near by you, get out to a lake, get to a park where you can follow those measures,” Gov. Walz said.
For a precise explanation of the Outdoor Recreation Guidelines, visit this link.
