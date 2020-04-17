Mankato Clinic to receive surgical; N95 masks from Xcel Energy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday morning, Xcel Energy will make a donation of surgical and N95 masks to the Mankato Clinic.
The donation is part of Xcel Energy's pledge to supply health care providers with more than 300,000 personal protective equipment masks across the nation.
“We are grateful for this donation," said Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow. “These masks will help keep our patients and frontline health workers safe as we respond to the coronavirus pandemic in our region. Xcel Energy is truly a community partner.”
Xcel Energy will bring the donated masks to Mankato Clinic’s East Madison campus 10 a.m. Friday.
