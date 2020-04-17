Mayo Clinic continues COVID-19 research

(KEYC) — Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Research Task Force is leading the charge when it comes to understanding and treating the virus.
The team is researching everything from creating databases to track the virus’ patterns, to building biobanks to store specimens to analyze at a later date. That’s in addition to studying if our bodies create antibodies for COVID-19, studying the virus itself and what it does to cells and trying to develop a vaccine and drugs that help patients.
Task Force Chair Dr. Andrew Badley says we know a lot more about the virus now compared to just a month or two ago.
“The rate of scientific advancement surrounding COVID is nothing short of remarkable,” Badley said. “We now have a sense of how the body responds when you don’t get sick, how the body responds when you do get sick, we have a sense of the changes that have occurred in people that do get sick. We can use that to guide our treatment.”
Badley says there is a real reason for optimism.
A technique they have developed with artificial intelligence has been used to identify hot spots. This means they can send resources to the locations that really need it.
To accomplish this, Mayo is not just counting the total number of cases, they are counting the number of cases tested.
“What we are finding is if you have a rate of positive tests that are high, which is what you see in Italy, that means there are probably a lot of undetected cases,” Badley continued. “If you see a rate of positive tests which is low, like we see in Japan, that means that we probably have a good sample and there are not a lot of undetected cases in that area.”
Badley stresses the scientific community as a whole has been doing a tremendous job as we have learned a lot about COVID-19 in a matter of weeks.
