MDH: 111 total deaths tied COVID-19; 159 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 17 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 111. There have been a total of 2,071 positive cases, and 1,066 of those have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of Thursday, 223 people are currently hospitalized, with 106 of them in the ICU. 518 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 85.
The total number of tests conducted is 43,053.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 64 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 2,332 positive cases, with 1,007 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 21,792.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
