Minnesota State’s Rathman named All-American for second time

(KEYC) — Minnesota State junior Kyle Rathman was named an All-American Friday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native finished the 2019-20 wrestling season with a 16-4 overall record and a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record of 6-2.
Rathman earned his second consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships after finishing second at the NCAA Division II Super Region 5 tournament to qualify. However, due to the NCAA’s decision to cancel all winter championships on March 12, he would not be given the opportunity to prove himself against the competition.
This is the second All-American award that the junior has earned, with the first coming after he placed seventh at the NCAA Division II National Championships during the 2018-19 season.
Rathman’s career record is currently 57-19.
