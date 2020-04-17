More people walking and biking during Stay at Home Order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While data shows a reduction in vehicle traffic since Gov. Walz’s Stay at Home Order was issued, the opposite is true for people walking and biking.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says walking and biking are up 72 percent statewide since the March 13 peacetime state of emergency declaration. The increase is higher, at 83 percent, in greater Minnesota. Walking and biking facilities in the Twin Cities are the busiest in the state, and even those areas are seeing a 59 percent increase on average.
