Pediatrics recommend children under two should not wear masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Americans are being urged to wear masks out in public when not being able to social distance, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children under two not wear masks.
“That’s a little counterintuitive because they tend to have runny noses and lick everything, but the problem is their airways are really smaller than adults and they don’t have the ability to take things off their face if they feel like they can’t breathe,” says Dr. Katie Smentek from the Mankato Clinic.
Dr. Smentek says from a germ standpoint, the best defense for children is just to keep them home. She also says children and adults should remember if wearing a mask to not touch it. The front of it could be contaminated and taking it off and on could end up being worse than not wearing a mask at all.
