Rolling Stones to join Gaga for TV event battling COVID-19

Before “One World: Together At Home” airs, there will be a six-hour streamed event beginning at 2 p.m. EDT that will honor health care workers. It will air on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms, and will include performances and appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.