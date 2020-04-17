SCC gets creative during unprecedented times

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — While encouraging students to stay away from campus, South Central College is going the extra mile to provide face-to-face consultation for any questions students may want answered in person.
The college’s BEAM Technologies greeter robot is three years old and in the past has walked the halls giving tours or assisting students with financial aid.
Now, with all the students at home, the robot is now being used as a greeter, allowing students to come in and get questions answered by an employee.
“It just walks down the hall by itself. You can just start talking to people in the hall and they think ‘wow this is kind of cool.’ It’s kind of the sneaking up on people type thing and right now when we have to be concerned about social distancing, it’s really making it feel personal for that individual walking onto our campus,” explained Jayne Dinse, the dean of admissions and director of financial aid at South Central College.
SCC originally obtained the BEAM Technology through a grant from the Mankato Area Foundation.
