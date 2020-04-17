St. Peter Chamber of Commerce offers virtual bingo to support local business

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce is hosting virtual bingo every Friday starting at 7 p.m. this Friday to keep the community connected and to support local businesses.
Bingo cards are given out to participants who order takeout or delivery from a local restaurant or bar.
More than twenty St. Peter area restaurants, bars and delis are offering the bingo cards to customers who make a purchase at their business.
“Local business is important all the time. They’re the ones who are paying the bills, you know, to schools and cities and counties. Right now they need our support more than ever, so everyone’s coming to the plate, a lot of people are ordering but, that’s what St. Peter “cheesy bingo” is all about,” says commerce director Ed Lee.
Chamber Bingo kicks off at 7 p.m. with local celebrity caller John Mayer Friday evening, and can be found at the Chamber’s Facebook Live page.
